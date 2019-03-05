Firstpost Editor's Picks: Masood Azhar's writings, Trump's threats, Carol Danvers' history; today's must-read stories

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's writings put paid to Pakistan's claims of ban on terror groups

Now, in the wake of India’s airstrikes on the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s complex in Balakot, Islamabad has once again vowed to dismantle the cleric’s empire of hate: but the odds are low that the 5 March crackdown will play out any differently from the past. From the JeM’s own words, it’s clear its operations didn’t end on 22 February, when the Punjab government announced it was taking over the group’s two main complexes in the city of Bahawalpur.

Miffed with Narendra Modi govt’s actions against US firms, Donald Trump threatens retaliation by ending GSP

India is the world’s largest beneficiary of the generalised system of preferences (GSP) programme, which dates from the 1970s, and ending its participation would be the strongest punitive action for the South Asian nation since Trump took office in 2017. Farm, marine and handicraft products were among India’s exports most likely to be hit by the move, Ajay Sahai, the director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations, told Reuters.

Those focusing on Balakot body count need a reality check; time to leverage air attacks for diplomatic advantage

As former national security advisor MK Narayanan put it, the Balakot strikes mean India sidestepped protocols that guide conduct between nations not officially at war. This will have consequences, both good and bad. It needs to be fleshed out and understood to be able to shape our future response. Terrorism is far from eradicated and is not likely to be over for a good, long time unless we can leverage the air attacks for diplomatic and precise advantage.

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spotlight, here's a lowdown on her history

Created by Roy Thomas and Gene Colan, Carol Danvers first appeared in 1968 as a US Air Force pilot and colleague to a disguised Kree infiltrator-turned-hero, Captain Mar-Vell. But it would be almost a decade until she debuted as the superhero Ms Marvel in 1977. Over the years, the character would undergo several overhauls without significant success until 2012 when she would finally take up the mantle of her now-deceased ally and mentor, becoming the newest Captain Marvel.

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how tainted wrestler's defence collapsed

‘Sabotage’ is always tough to prove. Two cooks saw an intruder mix something in the daal that was being cooked, 20 days before Narsingh Yadav was first tested on 25 June. He was tested again on 5 July on the advice of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). That was the only piece of evidence that the Indian panel had in coming to the conclusion that sabotage was possible though it had nothing to do with the alleged spiking of amino drink later.

