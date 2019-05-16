Firstpost Editor's Picks: Mamata Banerjee's politics of grievance, economic slowdown, Game of Thrones Season 8; today's must-read stories

LS polls: Mamata takes politics of grievance too far in West Bengal, allows Modi and Shah to turn tables

Mamata Banerjee did not realise the fact that politics of perpetual grievance creates its own antidotes and has severe limitations. Since her ascension to power in 2011, she could not evolve in the role of an effective administrator whose governance is not constrained by politics. Short of declaring West Bengal a separate republic, she has been defying all tenets of the Constitution on the pretext of fighting ‘communal forces’ represented by the BJP, which has replaced the Congress and the CPM as the main Opposition in the state.

Nine Pakistani Hindu refugee children stare at a bleak future as state-run Delhi schools deny admission, SDMC steps in

Three children belonging to two Pakistani Hindu families which have recently fled from the Islamic nation facing religious atrocities and have been allegedly denied admission by government schools at Bhati Mines in Delhi. Many children brought up in Bhati Mines over the years never received any education due to the refusal by schools to admit them. Their hope is backed by Suhas Chakma, director of a human rights organisation Rights and Risk Analysis Group, who says that refugee children below 18 years of age have equal rights in India as children of bonafide Indian citizens.

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for window dressing for India’s next government

Slowing vehicle sales, muted consumer spending, low retail loan outflow and struggling factory output are indicating a worrying trend of an economic slowdown in Asia’s third-largest economy. But, it’s not just about the domestic indicators, even foreign trade is showing signs of stress that could weaken the chances of an economic rebound for India in the near-term.

Madeleine Pape, once Caster Semenya's competitor and proponent of IAAF's hyperandrogenism rules, disappointed by CAS ruling

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that in order for Caster Semenya to continue competing as a woman in the 400m and 800m events she would have to follow the IAAF hyperandrogenism regulations. This meant she would have to take medication to reduce her naturally high testosterone levels. Madeleine Pape said the court’s decision wasn’t especially surprising. “Semenya has been competing for 10 years internationally and in that time, not by choice but because of the journey she has been on, she has taken the sport on the journey and challenged us to think in different ways about sex and gender and about testosterone and its relation to athletic ability," a disappointed Pape said.

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannister, original badass of the Seven Kingdoms

When the Red Keep came tumbling down on Cersei Lannister in ‘The Bells’ — episode 5 of Game of Thrones season 8 — it marked the end for one of Westeros’ most interesting characters. Over her eight-season arc, Cersei Lannister roused us to anger and hate, admiration, and unexpectedly — pity. Seen as an unapologetic "villain" by many, her love for her children was her "one redeeming quality" — well that, and her cheekbones, as Tyrion was wont to say.

