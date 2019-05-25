Firstpost Editor's Picks: Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, Princess Jasmine in 'Aladdin', French Open 2019; today's must-read stories

Lok Sabha election result demolishes myth of BJP-proof West Bengal, but party's journey from no. 2 to no. 1 won't be easy

The TMC had withstood the BJP in the 2016 Assembly elections despite the Saradha-Narada scandals. Even now experts point out that Mamata Banerjee has held on to her vote share. The BJP’s rise has been because it has gobbled up the Left votes.

From 'Main bhi chowkidar' to 'dictionary of love', how the BJP hijacked Opposition' slogans to its advantage

What was noteworthy about campaigning the 2019 Lok Sabha election was the way the BJP hijacked the political slogans of the Congress to its advantage. An instance of this was the "Main bhi chowkidar" response to the "Chowkidar chor hai" jibe.

Aladdin: In Disney's live-action remake, 'Princess' Jasmine is her own Knight in shining armour

The Jasmine of Guy Ritchie's Aladdin is given ambition. This ambition is not restricted to the guilty pleasure of roaming the streets under a veil. The idea behind exploring the city covertly is to acquaint herself with her subjects, whom she wishes to rule in the future.

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win 12th title; Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem won't go down quietly

Rafael Nadal's stranglehold over the sport's only clay-court major has filled the pages of several eulogies and history books, but it still isn't easy to wrap your head around that. 11 Roland Garros titles just sounds unbelievable, no matter how many times you hear it.

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the wake of vigilante violence, fear mongering

Hopelessness, fear mongering, vengeance, anger and revenge course through the veins of the film. The ease with which hate has percolated into the souls of the villagers — some of whom casually, near matter-of-factly extol violence and blood-letting — is more dismaying than horrifying.

