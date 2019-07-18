Firstpost Editor's Picks: Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict, Assam floods, Mission Mangal trailer; today's must-read stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Modi govt deserves kudos for getting strategy right and showing intent, political will

In putting up a crack team led by noted jurist Harish Salve, whose stellar submission at the Hague earned India an unequivocal legal and diplomatic victory, the Indian government has put a premium on the life of an Indian national — a statement that may not apply in previous cases of detention of Indian nationals in Pakistan. Without directing Pakistan to explicitly do so, the ICJ makes it incumbent on Pakistan to conduct a retrial where all the considerations laid down by the ICJ for a fair trial are adhered to, if needed even through legislation. This makes it an unequivocal victory for India.

Assam floods turn colleges into makeshift 'jail', trafficking activities see spurt as state battles fever, diarrhoea amid deluge

As floods in Assam sweep away thousands of hectares of land rendering lakhs of people homeless, active human trafficking rackets, inundated jails and power cuts lasting for weeks are worsening the situation. Thousands of inundated villages in 29 districts of Assam are disconnected to the towns due to breakage of roads and bridges. As many as 427 relief camps lack sufficient drinking water and food, and diseases like fever and diarrhoea are being reported.

Nationalisation of banks: Spread of public sector banks paved way for balanced economic development, large-scale job creation

Have there been any gains on account of nationalisation of banks? The answer is yes because the spread of the banking system across the country and to all corners has been driven by this overall objective. The public sector bank (PSB) system is still dominant and accounts for two-third of the total deposits and credit in the system. Several programmes of the government have been driven by the PSBs by virtue of their ownership pattern.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India handed stiff challenges, must aim for smooth sailing in Asian Cup qualification

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers also double up as the qualifying process for Asian Cup. India must look to earn maximum points in case to make their path of Asian Cup smoother. India were forced to play the play-off the previous time due to finishing last in their second round qualifiers’ group. In addition, India will need to perform better against Afghanistan (149) and Bangladesh (183). Afghanistan, in particular, have improved their game in the last few years but on paper India are expected to collect full points from matches.

Mission Mangal trailer: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu lead this inspiring story

Akshay Kumar plays scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Balan's Tara Shinde, assembles a team of scientists from different backgrounds to send a satellite to Mars. Despite facing skepticism from their higher-ups and lack of funding, they manage to successfully execute the mission. "Aaj tak duniya mei aisa koi desh nahi hai jo pehli hi koshish mei Mars tak pohonch paya (There is no country in the world that has reached Mars in its first attempt)," he can be seen telling his senior in the trailer.