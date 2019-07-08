Firstpost Editor's Picks: Karnataka political crisis, water shortage in Chennai, FIFA Women's World Cup; today's must-read stories

While Karnataka government totters and resignations fly in, Congress leadership busy choosing new president

The optics of Rahul Gandhi sitting in the protective vicinity of his mother Sonia Gandhi and often being seen chatting with her in the front benches of the Lok Sabha are not helping the Congress’ cause. Since the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, Rahul has not spoken a word inside the House. While the Congress is imploding in states where it currently rules or once had strong presence, the supposed high command of the party is occupied with more serious work — finding a non-Gandhi to be the new president of the party.

Mission Paani: In parched Chennai, residents shell out fortune for water as crisis brings city to its knees

Water, or the lack of it, has proven to be the great leveller in Chennai. The tony Boat Club Avenue is lined up with private tankers every morning. Local residents — many of the city’s wealthiest industrialists — fork out as much as Rs 12,000 per private tanker. In parched Chennai, some residents are putting up a brave fight. They have turned to rainwater harvesting with water canals on terraces and along boundary walls of their apartment blocks. Monsoon hits Chennai only in October. Hence, the crisis is likely to prolong for another few months.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says central bank to discuss issuance of sovereign bonds with govt

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank will discuss the issuance of overseas sovereign bonds with the government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman met with the RBI's central board on Monday to highlight the key points of the Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap. After the customary post-Budget meeting with her, Governor Das said the system has sufficient liquidity and the Budget for 2019-20 has made provision for shadow banking (NBFC) sector.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019: USA's 'Golden Girls' step up to clinch fourth title with unmatched charm and allure

The contrast between two teams could not have been any more glaring – while the United States gunned for their fourth winners’ medal, the European champions were playing in only their second ever FIFA World Cup. Yet all differences dissipated at kick-off as both teams put on a show in a bid to clinch a World Cup historic to them in their own respective ways. The Dutch were absolutely spot on with their tactics as they stifled the United States’ gameplay with relative ease.

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Vanga's problematic views on love and intimacy are worse than his films

Sandeep Reddy Vanga believes he’s made great films in Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. He believes people are angry and upset because they’re “pseudo” and because he’s created a piece of art that goes “beyond their belief system”. Male entitlement isn’t exactly new or shocking. It pulsates and echoes through our cultural ecosystem like a palpable, undeniable force. Every day, we lose infants, toddlers, girls, women, and even men to it. Vanga is not the first man to believe that love means never having to behave like a civilised, non-violent, baseline decent member of the human species, and he is unlikely to be the last.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.