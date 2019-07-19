Firstpost Editor's Picks: Karnataka political crisis, AAP's push for Bhojpuri, Kadaram Kondan review; today's must-read stories

Karnataka Speaker's partisan stance on trust vote defies democratic norms; Centre must seek report from guv

A trust motion is serious business, as it concerns the survival of the government of the day. In that sense, it has an impact on governance for every person in the state. But what is unfolding in the Karnataka Assembly is a complete mockery of democratic norms.

AAP's push for Bhojpuri can corner Manoj Tiwari over unfulfilled promise of bringing language into 8th Schedule

AAP’s policies to reform public schools, to establish Mohalla clinics and its consistent focus on water and electricity in unauthorised colonies directly benefit Purvanchali migrants.

Kadaram Kondan movie review: Vikram's stylish and subdued performance drives this taut thriller

Kadaram Kondan is an official remake of the 2010 French Film Point Blank (A bout portant), which producers Kamal Haasan’s Raj Kamal Film International had purchased to remake. Last week Netflix has premiered their own Point Blank based on the French original.

Missing perspective on recent rich medal haul of Indian athletes raises unreal hopes from track and field sport

Is it very difficult to pause for just a moment and reflect on whether an Indian athlete is actually striding the world scene as a colossus? Surely, it should be possible to not be trigger happy and spend a bit of time looking at the relative position of each such performance.

How the Kinnar community created history at Prayagraj during 2019 Kumbh Mela

In 2018, trans activist Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, who is the spokesperson of the Kinnar Akhara, stated that she and her community will be participating in the 2019 Kumbh Mela. This decision was set in motion after the Supreme Court’s historic judgment striking down parts of Section 377.