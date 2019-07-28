Firstpost Editor's Picks: Kanwariyas in UP, Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, Ashes 2019; today's must-read stories

Policeman giving foot massage to pilgrim, relaxation of no-helmet rule: How Kanwariyas get special treatment in Yogi Adityanath's UP

The undiluted love and respect of the Uttar Pradesh government and the state administration for the saffron colour is known to everyone. But the respect has turned into blind devotion in one instance, as one of the top cops from the state was seen giving a foot massage to a kanwariya.

Mann Ki Baat: Narendra Modi lauds Chandrayaan-II operation, development efforts in Jammu and Kashmir; says hate 'will never succeed'

During his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the 'Back to village' programme in Jammu and Kashmir and said that those spreading hate and obstructing development in the state "will never succeed".

From Big Little Lies to Game of Thrones, when one bad season ruins our favourite TV series

I’m no sadist — I just hate it when people decide to ruin a good thing by taking it a tad too far. Was there really the need of a second season of Big Little Lies when the HBO show had wrapped it all up so beautifully in the first?

As Alan Moore bids adieu to comic books, a look at his life, work, and towering legacy

Over a career in comics that has spanned a little over four decades, Moore became one of the most renowned and celebrated writers of his time, credited with a number of critically acclaimed original works as well as reimaginings of existing characters that helped revive their flagging popularity.

Ashes 2019: From Kevin Pietersen's debut Ashes half-century to Ashton Agar's record 98 after walking in at number 11, top ten Ashes innings of 21st century

The best cricketers to have played for England or Australia have a match-winning performance in the Ashes. Those performances at the hallowed altar of cricket were the most they could do for their team when it all mattered the most.