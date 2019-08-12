Firstpost Editor's Picks: J&K's existential crisis, Reliance Industries' AGM, Bakri Eid feasts from across India; today's must-read stories

Kashmir after Article 370: State's existential crisis worsens as it grapples with idea that Centre has dissolved mainstream politics

One of the arguments put forward by the Centre in favour of scrapping the special status is that it will usher in development and improve the economy. In Kashmir, however, development and a better economy are seen as bogeys that have been used time and again in furtive bids to woo the people.

Decoding RIL AGM: Jio emerges as a leapfrogging platform in Ambani's industrial shuffle, aided by trademark financial engineering

RIL's annual general meeting address to shareholders has retained the razzmatazz of father Dhirubhai's era, but it has transfigured from the cricket-match like the mass atmosphere of Brabourne Stadium in the 1980s to a globally web-cast hall event.

Sonia Gandhi's move to take up Congress chief's post in the interim indicates measure of honesty in decision-making

One hopes that internal elections for the post will eventually throw up a talented leader that may give Congress some direction. For that to happen, the basic structure of Congress as a family business needs to change.

With Sacred Games season 2, I am a part of a series that I'm also dying to see, says Ranvir Shorey

Shorey has played a stoic cop in Rangbaaz, a Gujarati NRI father in Metro Park, a Bengali football coach in Bombers and the obnoxious Prem in the Indian version The Office. Next up is Sacred Games season 2.

Bakri Eid feasts from across India: Mappila cuisine to Bohri tradition, a celebration through food

There is a great diversity in the feasts that are prepared for Bakri Eid across India. In addition to the quintessential biriyani and kebabs, dishes like the lucknawi mutton chaap from Awadh, mutta mala from Kerala and methi maaz from Kashmir also feature prominently on dinner tables.