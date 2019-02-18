Firstpost Editor's Picks: Jadhav case at ICJ, Pulwama aftermath, Gully Boy's failings; today's must-read stories

Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ: A brief overview of India's position in The Hague and Pakistan's likely response

India argues that Pakistan has engaged in “egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations” in the course of its prosecution of alleged spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav. India was formally informed of Jadhav’s arrest on 25 March, 2016. India made at least 16 requests for consular access to him after that, which were either denied or ignored.

Narendra Modi is talking tough on Pulwama, but rhetoric may backfire if retaliation isn’t timely or spectacular

Post-Pulwama, Narendra Modi has, on several occasions, warned Pakistan of a “befitting response”, alerted Islamabad that the blood of the Indians is boiling and it will “pay a heavy price” for its act of terrorism and with a touch of ominous foreboding: “army has been given complete freedom to act”.

Singh brothers' feud is a wake-up call for corporate governance in dysfunctional family-run companies

The latest twist in the family feud between the Singh brothers, scions of what used to be the Ranbaxy empire, involves a criminal complaint by Malvinder against his brother Shivinder and Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of the Radha Soami Satsang, a spiritual order, which comes soon after an economic offence complaint against Sunil Godhwani, a man handpicked by Dhillon as a trusted financial advisor

Vinesh Phogat tells Firstpost she is better equipped to deal with pressure going into 2020 Tokyo Olympics

In Monaco, she spoke to Firstpost about her nomination, training under coach Woller Akos, the difference between foreign and Indian coaches, preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and more.

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'apolitical' views and edited Azadi song betray the film's authenticity

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gave one of the most tone-deaf interviews in recent times, with Singh stating that he was “apathetic to politics”. This is where Gully Boy fails for me. Stars as big as Singh and Bhatt know exactly how much influence they and their industry have over people, as can be seen from the massive branding exercises they have undertaken.

