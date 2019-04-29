Firstpost Editor's Picks: IS fighters' new tactics, Jet Airways, Game of Thrones S8 Ep3; today's must-read stories

Sri Lanka suicide bombers used off-the-shelf TATP ingredients to make explosives: Returning IS fighters may use similar tactics in India, fear officials

Islamic State engineers in Iraq and Syria are known to have set up industrial-scale operations to produce Triacetone Triphosphate, also known as TATP, while hundreds of cadre were given classes in manufacturing the explosive. TATP has been used for a string of terrorist attacks, including the 2005 suicide-bomb strikes on London’s mass transit system, and the Islamic State's 2015 strike in Paris, and its 2016 strike on Brussels. TATP is hard to detect, dogs or electronic sniffer devices usually target nitrogen-containing explosives and can be made within half an hour's time.

Travels through the Hindi belt: Ex-corporator in Kanpur cultivates following by helping the unemployed take on the system

The unemployment figures reflect starkly in Kanpur, which, today, is a pale shadow of its vibrant past. Only two out of the nine textile mills remain in a semi-functional state. Lal Imli is one of them, but its 500-plus workers have not received their salary for the past 21 months. Dhani Ram says he is not an authority, and he cannot guarantee justice. But he can ensure the people in “authorised positions listen to those who need to be heard”. Dhani Ram has cultivated his following through two things: funerals of unclaimed dead bodies, and a mass wedding event every year on Buddha Purnima.

Jet Airways will fly again if SBI is serious about getting a bidder, say pilots; hint at conspiracy to keep airline grounded

Some pilots hinted at a conspiracy to bring the airline down. From operating over 120 aircraft a month ago to none now, it seems a bit too much to believe that this is coincidental to lack of finances, said a pilot. “There is much more here than merits the eye. SBI said it would lend money if Naresh Goyal stepped down and then when the latter did, the bank-led consortium changed its mind. SpiceJet was given funds by the government when it ceased operations in December 2014. Why can’t the same be done with Jet Airways,” asked a pilot.

Premier League: Mediocre Chelsea have nobody to blame but themselves after sluggish show against Manchester United

Unlike previous seasons, when a goal from either club in a match of such importance would spur the other side to up their game, Chelsea merely trudged along. Eden Hazard had his momentary sparks of brilliance as he attempted everything from quick dribbles to clever flicks, but did not receive much support from the other Chelsea players. While Gonzalo Higuain was persistently offside throughout his time on the pitch, Mateo Kovacic simply made up numbers in the midfield without many purposes.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 review: Battle of Winterfell triumphs on the strength of its saviours — and Arya Stark

In the Great Battle of Winterfell, snow, the darkness and fire, come together to create an often blinding but no-less-the-brilliant-for-it spectacle. Those who must shelter in the crypts, head to the crypts. The Ironborn, Bran and Theon take their places in the Godswood. The Wildlings, Northerners, Unsullied and Dothraki march into their battle formations outside the walls of Winterfell. Ghost, Grey Worm, Brienne, Jaime, Pod, Tormund, the Hound, Ser Beric, Jorah, Gendry, Edd and Sam are on the frontlines. Sansa and Arya watch with Ser Davos from the ramparts, alongside the archers. And Jon and Daenerys wait with their dragons a little distance away.

