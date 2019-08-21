Firstpost Editor's Picks: INX Media case, Congress in Assam, Aadhar-social media linking; today's must-read stories

INX Media scandal a classic case of system manipulation; ED notice brings end to P Chidambram's methods of evading agencies

P Chidambaram gave evasive replies to the probe agencies while he was under protective cover extended to him by the court. That cover is gone and a lookout circular has been issued against the former finance minister. While the Congress is screaming political vendetta, the former finance minister is running out of tools to manipulate the situation in his favour.

Congress in Assam: Despite a series of defeats, young bloods prepare to fight back and help party 'rise like a phoenix'

Despite being consecutively trounced in two Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019, and in the Assembly poll in 2016, the Congress is still trying to regroup as a fighting unit for the municipal elections in Assam in 2020 and Assembly election in 2021. There is no question that the Congress will have to use everything in its armoury to prove that to win again in Assam is not beyond the party.

Lack of skilled talent in cybersecurity is a reality, but jobs can be outsourced to avoid pains of hiring, say experts

Cybersecurity experts are woefully short in India. So much so that the banking sector is now talking about how in spite of its sophisticated machinery to combat cyber threats, it is unable to do much as there are not many cybersecurity experts who can work on the system.

Aadhaar-social media account linking could result in creation of a surveillance state, deprive fundamental right to privacy

Despite a long-drawn battle before the Supreme Court, which had resulted in major curtailments on such use and linking of Aadhaar, proposals for new uses of Aadhaar keeping emerging. The most recent has been the proposed linking of Aadhaar with the voter ID. Now, the proposed linking of Aadhaar with social media accounts has resurfaced, via the filing of a petition before the Supreme Court to transfer all ongoing cases advocating this to one forum.

From Once Upon A Time In Hollywood to Luck By Chance, why we love watching films about the movies

With Quentin Tarantino nearing the self-proclaimed end of his 10-film career, it comes as no surprise that he has chosen Hollywood as the setting of his latest film. Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is Tarantino’s take on the end of what is now known as Hollywood’s golden age, told through the eyes of a failing actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his buddy cum stunt double-cum-gofer Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt).