Firstpost Editor's Picks: India's nuclear doctrine, drug menace in Punjab, understanding mental illness; today's must-read stories

Having called Pakistan's bluff, India must now make its own 'nuclear doctrine' more intimidating and relevant

The ability of India and Pakistan to damage each other with their respective nuclear arsenal has never been doubted. But there has been much disagreement within each country on whether, or to what extent, the other will harm it.

India's attacks on the Balakot terror base on 26 February may have finally served the purpose of calling Pakistan's nuclear bluff to some extent, but the larger question of the nuclear imbalance between the two countries, in terms of both the size of arsenals and retaliatory policies, remains unresolved.

Political parties use drug menace in Punjab as perennial election fodder, but none have any solution to offer

Heroin addiction is generally perceived as a problem that plagues urban areas, but the scenario in Punjab is quite the opposite — most heroin addicts are from rural areas. Also, the problem of drug addiction in the northern state is not limited to men either; it even has women in its grip, destroying not only homes but also the futures of many. In fact, some women began to abuse drugs while living with their addict husbands.

With lack of employment opportunities and agriculture a less than lucrative business — the way it was after the green revolution — more and more frustrated youths in Punjab have been taking to narcotics in the hope of forgetting their troubles.

NDA's Sankalp rally in Bihar marked by frequent references to Narendra Modi's '56-inch test', fight against terror

The underlying message of the NDA's "Sankalp rally" at Gandhi Maidan on Sunday was that they would use the India-Pakistan standoffas an issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The Patna rally signifies shifting of gears by the BJP. Modi did not disappoint the crowd, as he attacked 21 Opposition parties for holding a meeting to censure his government amid tensions between the armed forces of India and Pakistan.

Roger Federer’s 100th title is not just a staggering numerical accomplishment, but testament of his eternal will to win

Federer’s career is filled with more memorable elements than you can count; everyone will likely have a different way of remembering the great man. But the time to ‘remember’ him may still be a little way off, because he isn’t tired of winning just yet.

By defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Dubai Championships final, Federer has reached the momentous mark of 100 career titles. This is a staggering feat by any standard; only one man had ever done it before Federer, and that was Jimmy Connors – in the days when players participated in upwards of 20 tournaments a year.

Understanding mental illness: Examining the relationship between self-doubt and sanity

As a 19-year-old I once asked my psychiatrist if I was going nuts. I wasn’t just plain depressed, but what I once called, in a moment of craving for South Indian food, “masala depressed”: depression garnished with bits of paranoia, with a side of hallucinations. My psychiatrist’s prompt answer: “If you’re asking that question, you aren’t going nuts.”

