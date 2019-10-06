Firstpost Editor's Picks: India-US trade deal, Aarey colony protests, interview of War director Siddharth Anand, today's must-read stories

India-US trade deal: Legacy issues, political compulsions, complexity in policies prevent striking of even a 'limited' deal

In a way, both Indian and US positions make sense in their own context, and that is a big reason why the negotiations have been frustratingly slow and fruitless. Add the tit-for-tat tariff policy into the mix and suddenly the issues seem intractable. That said, both nations will do well to remember that trade issues also provide an opportunity for both sides to add muscle to an increasingly cozy strategic partnership.

Aarey Colony protests in Mumbai: Prohibitory orders remain in force as 29 protesters granted bail; SC to hear plea tomorrow

Heavy security was deployed at Aarey Colony's five entry points, including the key connecting road near the Western Express Highway, to prevent people from going towards the area and to avoid any untoward incident, a police official said. This even as 29 protesters arrested Saturday, after clashes broke out between the police and green activists who tried to stop tree cutting by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony, were granted bail by a Mumbai court. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has constituted a special bench to hear a petition against the felling of trees. The bench will hear the case on Monday at 10 am.

India vs South Africa: Mohammed Shami's second innings skills adds further meat to hosts' invincible home recipe

Mohammed Shami delivers much better returns at home then he does away; perhaps more peculiarly, he becomes a far greater threat when bowling for the second time in the match (ie, in the third or fourth innings, compared to the first or second). His astounding numbers bowling on the dry Indian wickets through the 2010s tell you that the pace factor now exists at home too. That can only add further meat to the indomitable recipe that has existed for years.

The Queer Take: Dating apps promised a world of possibilities, but may have caged us further instead

On the promise of opening up our world to possibilities, dating apps push us into the gilded cage of the private, allowing us to grasp at things within our reach alone.They restrict us to whispering our desires instead of letting our desires propel us. They restrict us to whispering our desires instead of letting our desires propel us.

War director Siddharth Anand on Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff being his first choices, and balancing their screen time

War tells the story of a special agent Kabir (played by Hrithik) gone rogue, and Khalid, a soldier (played by Tiger), assigned to eliminate said agent, who also happens to be his mentor. Firstpost catches up with War director Siddharth Anand to open up on the Gandhi Jayanti extravaganza, challenges of working with two action superstars and the ‘tricky’ project in times of ‘small stories and high concept' films in Bollywood.