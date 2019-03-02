Firstpost Editor's Picks: India-Pakistan tensions, Real Madrid out for revenge, loan waiver; today's must-read stories

In India-Pakistan air strikes and ensuing prime time frenzy, facts and journalism have been casualties

The first confusion was over where Balakot was located, since there are two places with that name — one along the Indian Line of Control. The foreign secretary in his readout did not clarify this crucial fact, though it became clear quite soon. All we know is that it was a non-military pre-emptive strike, based on credible intelligence reports that Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning another strike.

Preoccupation with putting screws to Pakistan shows India lacking in global ambition, vision

Our ambition and our vision has become very small. We do not have anything to offer to compete with America, Western Europe or China. We do not even think about any real rivalry with them. Our great goal is to get the better of Pakistan. To be that is too small and too minor and too negative an ambition for this great nation. We are bigger than this and capable of contributing to the world in a much more significant and meaningful way than we think. The intensity with which we are focussed on Pakistan, particularly our government and our media, ultimately harms us and reduces our greatness.

LaLiga: Onus on Real Madrid to avenge midweek El Clásico loss against Barcelona and revive fading title challenge

The rich history of El Clásico combined with Real Madrid's recent dominance in Europe has convoluted the story as Barcelona has held the upper hand in every game this season. Tactically, the visitors have been superior in all aspects, but the Bernabeu atmosphere will play a role, especially with Real Madrid hungry to avenge their midweek loss. The onus will be solely on the Madridistas as they try to find their feet again in a league which is constantly evolving, yet getting dominated by Barcelona.

Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Johar explained why he decided to explore these combinations. "It just so happened that the combinations were working so well. Also, with the younger kids, they don't know much about cinema. What do you talk to them about? So you talk to them about their journey, relationships, families. That makes much more sense," he said. And the combos of Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, Arjun-Janhvi Kapoor, Sara-Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Rhea-Harshvardhan-Sonam Kapoor and Shweta-Abhishek Bachchan indeed turned out to be interesting.

Loan waiver, income scheme for farmers attractive from political outlook, but will damage economy in long-term

Contrary to the popular perception that farm loan waivers will support economic activity growth, what farm loan waivers have done is shift investment (or capital spending) to consumption (or revenue spending) by the states. Since the efficiency of the former is higher than those of the latter, such shift reduces the overall efficiency (or productivity) of the fiscal spending, and thus, hurt economic activity growth.

