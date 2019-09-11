Firstpost Editor's Picks: India at UNHRC, Assam NRC, Brexit's 31 October deadline; today's must-read stories

India-Pakistan row over Kashmir at UN: Global fatigue over Islamabad's Kashmir narrative apparent in its rants eliciting no more than a yawn

Among the five permanent members of UN Security Council, France, the US, Russia and even the UK are in India's corner, leaving only Pakistan's 'iron brother' China who is more concerned about India's manoeuvres in Ladakh than Kashmir. India knew it had a winning case at the UNHRC, but the Narendra Modi government must be credited for not taking things for granted. Led by external affairs minister Jaishankar, India has been on a diplomatic offensive to counter Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir, and this sustained effort has clearly brought dividends.

Making sense of Assam's NRC: A closer look at three factors that caused errors in register of citizens

Officials and observers pointed out that the apex court could have appointed a monitoring committee to oversee the entire NRC process. Such a committee would certainly have submitted regular reports recommending measures for quality control primarily at the level of circle officers for elimination of errors and the need for transferring data entry operators and other officials to different districts to eradicate all possibilities of fraud in the register.

Brexit's 31 October deadline nears as UK scrambles to fix divorce from EU: Crisis dominating global discourse explained

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who is the third to hold the office ever since the government under David Cameron asked the general public whether to leave the EU, on Tuesday succeeded in his plan to suspend Britain's rebellious Parliament for five weeks, but has achieved little else in his first prolonged jousting with legislators determined to prevent a 'no-deal' Brexit.

Auto sales plunge: Sign of deepening economic slowdown or arrival of Kodak moment in industry

It is significant that auto sales in India have dropped 19 percent this year. But it cannot be a coincidence that a similar decline is evident in many other countries. It is possible that with the current economic scenario in India being what it is and the trade war between the US and China pushing economies to unchartered waters, many folks in these countries would have simply deferred buying a new car by a few months or years. However, those who cling to that as the reason for the erosion of sales might also have to live with the thought that the golden age of the motor car — in the form and shape as we know it — may well and truly be over.

Saaho crosses Rs 400 cr mark worldwide; supplants Kabir Singh to become top-grossing Indian film of 2019

Saaho has become the fourth highest-grossing south Indian film of all-time after Baahubali: The Conclusion, 2.0, and Baahubali: The Beginning. In less than a week of theatrical run, Saaho dethroned biggest Tamil blockbusters of superstars Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay such as Kabali, Enthiran, Mersal, and Sarkar to become the fourth top-earning south Indian project of all-time. It is also Prabhas' third project to sprint past the Rs 400 cr mark in global receipts.