Firstpost Editor's Picks: Imran Khan grabs moral high ground, KL Rahul returns to form; today's must-read stories

By announcing release of captured IAF pilot, Imran Khan takes hold of narrative for now, grabs moral high ground

Whether it was the tenets of the Geneva Conventions that prevailed upon the Pakistani prime minister or concerns about escalating the situation is unknown, and more to the point, irrelevant. What needs to be noted is how Imran Khan owned the narrative of the whole episode and demonstrated that he was taking the moral high ground in an increasingly volatile situation.

India vs Australia: T20I series shows Virat Kohli must bat at No 4 while KL Rahul's return to form is a huge shot in arm

One of the immediate takeaways from Wednesday's game was the evidence presented to the skipper that it is important for India to have experience and depth in the middle-order. India would want to see the Kohli-Dhoni association being available in the latter half of each of their innings in the World Cup. And the best way to ensure that is for Virat Kohli to bat lower than his No 3 slot.

SC stays eviction order on forest land: Centre's application to apex court points out grave anomalies in rejection of land title claims

According to affidavits presented by state governments to the Supreme Court, 1.19 million claims of Adivasis and other traditional forest dwellers across 17 states have been rejected so far. States of Gujarat, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh and Goa are yet to submit the status of rejections before the Supreme Court

Sonchiriya review: Abhishek Chaubey's subversion of the dacoit drama is powerful and engaging

It is not as raw and hard-hitting as the Seema Biswas-starrer Bandit Queen, a conscious move that turns out to be in Sonchiriya's favour. Despite weaving the story around a long forgotten breed that is alien to the millennial audience, Abhishek Chaubey puts forth a tight, immensely entertaining act, thanks to the exhilarating action and a crop of excellent actors.

No Nation for Women: Journalist Priyanka Dubey on her searing reportage on rape in India

Priyanka Dubey spent six years travelling across India, meeting with survivors, their families and the law. In her book, she also details the aftermath of assault: the court cases and legal battles, the estrangement of families, the heavy price of speaking up, and the depth of loss. Though the cases may seem dated, the stories, the way each incident was handled, and the ongoing fight for justice, are familiar and still relevant.

