Firstpost Editor's Picks: How Modi managed money, Congress manifesto, saffronisation of coastal Karnataka; today's must-read stories

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Centre for Clean Ganga, Gram Jyoti Yojana

Out of a total budgetary allocation of Rs 2,137 crore in 2014-15, the project saw an expenditure of Rs 170.99 by National Mission for Clean Ganga that year, which amounts to only 8 percent. This percentage saw a slow increase every year since then, with NMCG releasing Rs. 2,196.76 crore in 2018-19 (until 31 January 2019) — which amounts to 71.5 percent of this year's budgetary allocation.

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, Hindu Rashtra is defined, Savarkar makes his mark

Vinayak Damodardas Savarkar was the first to define 'Hindu Rashtra' as 'Hindu, Hindi, Hindustan' — a geographical territory of Hindustan where the majority Hindu community resides. This idea was so influential that it was instantly accepted as a rallying cry by the organisations rushing under the Hindu Mahasabha's umbrella. He went on to say that before the invasion of Muslims and forcible conversions to Islam, Hindustan existed as a "glorious" nation.

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party must brace for a fiscal deficit nightmare

On the whole, for anyone who has followed the debate around the lack of jobs in India, points relating to jobs in the Congress manifesto make immense sense. The manifesto talks about filling up jobs at the central government as well as the state government level. It talks about creating new jobs in the education and health sectors. It also talks about creating low-skilled jobs. Where is the money for all this going to come from?

Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De: Despite #MeToo, Bollywood continues to prioritise commerce over decency

In the post #MeToo Bollywood, the powerful are happy to make vague statements against the culture of harassment but don’t bother talking specific action against specific people. That wouldn’t be kosher. After all, diplomacy rules and money talks. Bollywood continues to look after their own, and commerce trumps decency and principles. Every single day.

Kaveri delta shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit South India's agricultural backbone

Tamil Nadu is blessed with 416 km of the 800 km long Kaveri and most parts of the river are running through the delta region. But even the available water remains extremely contaminated causing irreparable damage to both soil and agriculture. The river’s catchments, banks and riverbeds have to be conserved and restored. Efforts are also needed to replace water-intensive agriculture and industrial practices which presently killing the river.

