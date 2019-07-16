Firstpost Editor's Picks: HD Kumaraswamy's losing battle, Kulbhushan Jadhav case, The Lion King review; today's must-read stories

HD Kumaraswamy fights losing battle to save Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka; all eyes on SC order tomorrow

No doubt, the BJP is fishing in troubled waters. But the waters became troubled in the first place because of constant, ugly bickering within Congress and JD(S) and between them.

ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case likely tomorrow: Judgment significant for India-Pakistan bilateral ties

The ICJ is not expected to reach a conclusion that Jadhav is an Indian spy. Most likely, Pakistan will be asked to desist from carrying out the death sentence and start Jadhav's fresh trial in a 'civilian' court with full legal recourse, including consular access.

The Lion King movie review: Jon Favreau's aggressively mediocre retelling lacks heart and nuance

Things ‘happen’ in this film – but they don’t carry much weight. Simba’s journey is supposed to be transformational and heroic, but the transitions are too quick and lack energy.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Tales of grit, drama, emotions make the event more than an insane 45-day joyride

Witnessing what World Cup presented was an incredible experience. What it kept hidden will always remain a mystery. The tussle between experience and mysteries will keep cricket going – on the pitch in cricketing action and off the pitch in debates and discussions. Now on to the next one.

Kathak dancer Rujuta Soman on artistic legacies, her guru Rohini Bhate, and the doha dedicated to her

The Kathak dancer, who has been running the Rujuta Soman Cultural Academy for the last 18 years, says that opting to pursue a career as a classical artiste was never on her radar, yet, it is hard to pinpoint a time when Kathak was not a part of her life.

