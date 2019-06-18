Firstpost Editor's Picks: Encephalitis outbreak in Muzaffarpur, Om Birla nominated for LS Speaker's post, Cricket World Cup; today's must-read stories

Encephalitis outbreak in Bihar's Muzaffarpur: Given the complex mix of symptoms, it may take decades to zero in on reasons causing brain fever

Despite this region being endemic to brain fever, there is a dearth of reliable research-based evidence on what kills so many children each year. Secondly, the serious lack of health infrastructure in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh makes handling of such outbreaks and disease epidemics more challenging. Given how limited resources these states allot to healthcare, the inflow of patients at the time of outbreaks and epidemics will make the management of diseases worse, leading to higher casualties.

BJP springs surprise nominating Om Birla for post of Lok Sabha Speaker; Rajasthan MP has rich experience in legislative work

Om Birla is a name that keeps figuring in BJP circles as someone always there to assist, always eager to take up a challenge and walk the extra mile to deliver the task assigned. His colleagues say he would always propose Kota's name to hold a party convention, so much so that every time he would rise to speak, his colleagues would think that he was going to propose his constituency's name for a cause or event. Being the NDA nominee, the BJP MP is sure to be elected Speaker of the House, given the ruling coalition's significant majority in the Lok Sabha.

Jet Airways slips into memory as a loved brand after an inept SBI-led consortium forces carrier to crash-land onto bankruptcy court

The banks have been as clueless about their approach towards Jet Airways as the cash-strapped airline has been since the time they defaulted on the loans. The airline, which was much loved by business travellers and international travellers alike, had the support of its flyers—12 percent of the travelling public, even in its last days. But the banks, once bitten by Kingfisher Airlines and a sucker for process, ensured they did everything “right” and as per process no matter that the airline was choked to death in the process, instead of being given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Behind Pakistan's decline in international cricket, sorry history of domestic decadence

Pakistan cricket moved from the traditional dustbowls of the domestic game to green tops all across the country. It was seen as a change that would allow Pakistani batsmen to learn how to play the moving ball. Instead, it became one of the reasons behind the decline of pace bowling and wrist spin in the country: On pitches that just require wicket-to-wicket bowling, all spinners became darters and all pace bowlers became medium pacers. And instead of improving batsmen’s techniques, those pitches resulted in there being no difference between the elite and the mediocre — in such conditions, how exactly are you going to develop your game?

Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh is one of his most challenging roles: 'It was difficult to come back home'

It may have been tough for Shahid Kapoor to break out of the ‘chocolate boy’ image but once he shed that with his “sheer hard work and perseverance”, there was no looking back. He traded that image for darker onscreen characters in films like Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014). After his critically acclaimed portrayal of a drug addicted singer Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab (2016), he now steps into the shoes of a lovesick alcoholic and self-destructive surgeon as the titular character in Kabir Singh.

