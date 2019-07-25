Firstpost Editor's Picks: Donald Trump-Imran Khan meet, need for strong anti-defection law, Uttarakhand migrant crisis; today's must-read stories

World set to pay high price for US president Donald Trump's sordid romance with Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad, alone, has reason to coyly encourage Trump’s overtures: His retreat from Kabul will be gift for General Qamar Javed Bajwa, bringing untold wealth to the country, just as 9/11 was for General Pervez Musharraf.

Karnataka-esque political catastrophes might be an exception if a strong anti-defection law is brought in soon

The anti-defection legislation was brought in with the view that if the evil of political defections was not combated, it is “likely to undermine our democracy and the very principles that sustain it”.

Subhash Chandra Garg’s exit and Bimal Jalan report: Did dissent on surplus transfer trigger top official’s ouster from FinMin?

It is no secret in Delhi’s power corridors that Garg played a major role in stepping up the demand for the share in capital reserves from the regulators to the government and his proposals weren’t often welcomed by the RBI and SEBI.

Messbari Project: Saving Kolkata's ancient men's hostels, once home to luminaries, from fading into oblivion

Predominantly male-centric spaces, the messbaris are inherent to the city that evolved from Calcutta to Kolkata. While some have remained untouched by time, others struggle to survive under the weight of their own forgotten histories.

Rhododendron nectar could be miracle that stems Uttarakhand's migrant crisis

A resource which occurs abundantly in Uttarakhand, is the Buransh or Rhododendron. The buransh flowers not only have socio-cultural value but are also a lifeline for the women who collect and make juice from them, which they sell locally.