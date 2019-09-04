Firstpost Editor's Picks: DK Shivakumar arrested, final NRC list in Assam, US Open 2019; today's must-read stories

DK Shivakumar arrested in money laundering case: Congress must disown tainted leaders before accusing BJP of witch-hunt



Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s affidavit on his assets which he filed in the 2018 Assembly election ran into 87 pages. That wasn’t surprising. The wealth of the man who has earned fame as a political impresario, most recently as a manager of the party’s coalition with Janata Dal (Secular), totalled a whopping Rs 840 crore, which makes him one of India’s richest politicians.

Assam and the NRC: Anti-foreigner paranoia has bred gross injustice in the face of unfounded prejudices



The final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam is out as scheduled, and all indications are that it has created a gargantuan mess. Over 19 lakh residents of the state have failed to make it to the list, meaning they will now have to fight cases in Foreigners’ Tribunals to prove that they are Indian citizens.

Mega merger: PNB, Canara, Union, Indian Bank shares feel heat on bourses post-amalgamation; what is the shareholder thinking?



In the two trading sessions after the big bank merger announcement, the public sector banks (PSBs) have lost a combined market cap of close to Rs 11,000 crore.Punjab National Bank (PNB) which is to merge Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with itself has lost 7.78 percent in share value.

Post-retirement prospects for constitutional court judges tear the fabric of judicial independence



The government's appointment of Justice Sunil Gaur as the chairperson of the Prevention of Money Laundering Appellate (PMLA) Tribunal has once again brought back into the spotlight questions of constitutional significance facing the independence and credibility of India’s higher judiciary.

US Open 2019: Grigor Dimitrov comes good on promise, uses deft touch of backhand to down Roger Federer in five sets



Roger Federer, 38, was looking to become the oldest player to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam since 1991. Who better to deny him than the player labelled 'Baby Fed' for the resemblance that his game bears to that of the Swiss?