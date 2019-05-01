Firstpost Editor's Picks: Cylone Fani, sexual harassment allegation against CJI, and Magnus Carlsen interview; today's must-read stories

Cyclone Fani: As east coast prepares for another disaster, here's why states like Odisha are prone to natural calamities

India's eastern coast has a long history of devastating cyclones. Twenty-six of the 35 deadliest tropical cyclones in world history have been Bay of Bengal storms, Down To Earth's report states. Pre-monsoon cyclones occur regularly but they do not have much impact, but extremely severe cyclonic storms like Fani are rare in this season. Before this, Odisha has only experienced such cyclones five times in May — in 1893, 1914, 1917, 1982 and 1989. Sarat Chandra Sahu, director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA deemed university in Bhubaneswar attributes the severity to climate change.

Sexual harassment allegation against CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Why ex-SC staffer's plea for representation holds no water

The pattern of inquiry in probing a judge of a high court, chief justice of a high court, and a judge of the Supreme Court, the procedure remains the same. Which means the committee has right to “devise its own procedure” and the judge against whom the allegations are made will be “be entitled to appear and have his say.” But nowhere does it mention that it needs to give the complainant an audience or chance have his or her say.

PepsiCo sues potato farmers: US firm is right in enforcing its IPR, but slapping Rs 1 cr law suit is bad optics

PepsiCo might find it hard to prove that the farmers it is prosecuting obtained the seeds illegally even if it establishes that they planted its protected variety without a contract. The suit has dented its image. Seeking Rs 1 crore in damages from each of the smallholder farmers is bad optics. The company will be perceived as high-handed. It should have ignored the small fry, or sought token damages from them.

Avengers: Endgame — Marvel's finale of The Infinity Saga is a bittersweet reminder that we're all growing old

Avengers Endgame is now a movie which members of this generation, when they grow old and witness huge advancements in cinema and hence much better films, will remember when they are telling their children about pop culture which was the pride and charm of a bygone era. The times they are a changin’. But Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, we will always love you 3,000.

Magnus Carlsen interview: Fearless young players will make India strongest chess country in the world

Magnus Carlsen will soon be heading to Ivory Coast where he is slated to play at the Cote D’Ivoire Rapid and Blitz, the latest addition to the Grand Chess Tour. This will be the first time that a reigning world champion will be seen playing in the continent of Africa. But before he headed there, Firstpost caught up with the world champ for a quick chat.

