Firstpost Editor's Picks: Cyclone Vayu, Arvind Subramanian's GDP remarks, Humorously Yours season 2 review; today's must-read stories

Cyclone Vayu unlikely to be as destructive as Fani; weather condition indicates monsoon floods, more tropical storms

Early hints of a storm that formed over the Arabian Sea, near the Lakshadweep Islands, intensified into a deep depression on Monday, 10 June and is expected to develop into severe cyclonic storm Cyclone Vayu by morning on 13 June. Cyclone Vayu, which continues to gather strength from warm ocean waters, is expected to peak on 13 June (Thursday) with wind speeds of over 135 kilometres per hour over waters of the Arabian sea.

JD(U) distances itself from BJP, YSRCP gets closer, but Modi-Jagan geniality will depend on special status for Andhra Pradesh

The convivial relationship between Jaganmohan Reddy and Narendra Modi now seems to be metamorphosing into a guru-shishya kinship. On Sunday, when the prime minister visited the famed Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, Jagan bent forward twice to touch Modi's feet but was stopped by the prime minister. It's debatable whether the feet-touching endeavour by a chief minister should be faulted for being a needlessly obsequious gesture. It must, however, be noted that after Jagan won the Andhra Pradesh election, utter humility was what marked his meetings with people.

Arvind Subramanian’s wisdom of hindsight on GDP numbers puts India in a tricky spot; tells us we were living an illusion

In his article for The Indian Express, Arvind Subramanian seems to make a disclosure that there is nothing political in India’s data mis-estimation. But, his research findings are sure to come as a major jolt for the Modi government under whom the GDP methodology was revised with the 2011-12 base.

Humorously Yours season 2 review: TVF takes unexpected detour but manages to present an engaging affair

Season 1 of Humorously Yours borrowed heavily from reality when it traced the rise of Vipul Goyal, a stand-up comic who breaks into the Mumbai comedy circuit. But Season 2 takes a deviation by distancing Vipul's life from the industry and limits the scope to his family. He is no longer projected as a struggler but as someone who has risen above the initial grill that one has to undergo in order to reach the nucleus of an industry.

FIH Series Finals 2019: India storm into semis with Uzbekistan win, but dismal penalty corner conversions continue to trouble

Amid another double-figure scoreline, a faltering penalty corner battery and a forward-line that could do with some fluency, India spanked the 43rd-ranked hockey nation, Uzbekistan, 10-0 to top Pool A and move into the semi-finals of the FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar. Such scorelines are a reason to celebrate. It was, however, a match in which one could count the number of chances missed rather than the ones put away.

