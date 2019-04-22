Firstpost Editor's Picks: Contempt case against Rahul Gandhi, Sri Lanka blasts aftermath, Game of Thrones; today's must-read stories

Rahul Gandhi to face criminal contempt proceedings on Tuesday: SC observations likely to impact remaining phases of LS polls

The issue has made another dent in Rahul's credibility. This is not the first time he has interpreted the Supreme Court order in different way. Rahul and the Congress had not accepted the Supreme Court's December 2018 verdict on the Rafale deal.

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behind Easter blasts; govt to investigate role of 'foreign links'

Sri Lanka has blamed local jihadist group National Thowheed Jama’ath for one of Asia’s deadliest terrorist attacks in years, admitting there had been several warnings from foreign intelligence agencies about the impending violence.

Gujarat more audience of war than participant? State has high nationalistic fervour, but ranks low on army recruitment

We, obviously, don’t have tools to measure a state’s passion for nationalism. But Gujarat’s nationalistic fervour, certainly, outstrips its representation in the army.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorstep, Jaime, Jon et al hold us spellbound

Game of Thrones plays to its strengths in this episode, and never more so than when it meditates on the nature of life and death. Philosophies of power and politics, life and death abound throughout the series, but here, we finally see a sort of conclusion to it.

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite trepidation to bag silver on international debut

The 24-year-old Avinash Sable had aroused some interest when he broke Gopal Saini’s long-standing National record by completing the steeplechase in 8:29.80 in the National Open Championships in Bhubaneshwar. But it was not until he lowered that to 8:28.94 in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month that more nuggets were discovered about him.

