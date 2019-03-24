Firstpost Editor's Picks: Congress' poll tactics, Tehri villagers' woes, Naomi Osaka at Miami Open; today's must-read stories

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seats is poor tactic that may backfire

A tweet by Randeep Singh Surjewala and a resolution by Amethi district Congress unit could prove to be a huge public perception disaster for Congress party in the run up to the 2019 parliamentary election.

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign of weakness; Congress' potshots unwarranted

Let's at least give this situation a chance to breathe, while keeping our guard up and collecting evidence of honest intent. No one is saying that we should be blindly trustful, but let us at least accept that it is time to end 70 years of hostility.

Marooned on ‘man-made’ islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand's Tehri dam want to swim out of oblivion

While the Tehri dam drew praise from several quarters, those who gave up their homes to ensure the project could be a reality were pushed to the fringes. On paper, the rehabilitation of residents of submerged villages was initiated in 1998. But this remained on paper only.

Miami Open: Naomi Osaka’s stint as World No 1 has stopped being fun, and it’s not hard to see why

Is it fun to constantly have a target on your back, and to have the weight of the whole world’s expectations on your shoulders day in and day out? As Naomi Osaka is finding out, it definitely isn’t.

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's Maaldhari communities

The Banni Pashu Mela is organised by the Banni Breeders Association. It brings together all maaldhari communities in Banni. There are animal beauty contests, milking contests, races, and freestyle wrestling for men (locally known as bakhmalakdo) during the day, and soirées featuring Sufi and folk music in the evenings.

