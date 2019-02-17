Firstpost Editor's Picks: China's stance on Masood Azhar, fires in Delhi, Rakul Preet Singh on her latest release; today's must-read stories

Pulwama terror attack: China's stance on Masood Azhar should teach India that its 'reset' policy is futile

Consider the way India has handled the issue of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar being designated a 'global terrorist' by the UN Security Council's 1267 Committee. The Deobandi terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the gruesome attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama on Thursday that left 42 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) dead and many fellow troopers grievously injured.

Three back-to-back fires in Delhi a grim reminder of lack of focus on prevention, modernisation

One of the survivors of the fire that erupted at Delhi's Hotel Arpit Palace around 3 am on Tuesday, Umang is a resident of Nepal's Chitwan district. His 5-year-old son Saumya suffers from a rare disease and has been undergoing treatment at the National Capital's Ganga Ram Hospital, which is what brings the family to Delhi every year.

The hotel, which offers rooms starting from Rs 3,500 a night, was popular with medical tourists. One of the victims has been identified as a Myanmarese.

Rakul Preet Singh on her latest release Dev, working with Karthi, and her role in Suriya's NGK

Rakul Preet Singh has done over sixteen films in Telugu. With Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, she delivered her first hit in Tamil, and her next biggie Dev, hit the screens on 14 February. “I play a headstrong, multi-millionaire woman named Meghna in the film. She is a workaholic like me, which is the only part I'm connected to her in real life”, said Rakul in a group interaction with the media in Chennai.

In 'Those Without Graves', Joginder Paul blurs the lines between the living and dead

Joginder Paul was born in Sialkot, Pakistan. His first story was published in the well-known Urdu journal Saqi in 1945. The partition of the country led to his migration to Ambala as a refugee. His marriage led to another migration, to Kenya, where he taught English, throughout expressing his angst of being in exile in his stories.

Firstpost Explains: How Caster Semenya's case against the IAAF on hyperandrogenism will have wider ramifications in athletics

The new IAAF regulations, announced in April last year, were scheduled to come into effect on 1 November 2018 but the implementation was put off following Semenya's appeal in the CAS. It was agreed by the parties that an expedited hearing would be completed in February and the rules would come into force by at least 26 March. That would give athletes the IAAF regulated six-month gap required to lower and maintain their androgen levels in order to be able to compete in the World Championships in Doha in September.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.