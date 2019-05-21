Firstpost Editor's Picks: Chandrababu Naidu's efforts post exit polls, Niki Lauda passes away, Big Bang Theory finale; today's must-read stories

Chandrababu Naidu shows commendable gusto in keeping Opposition flock together despite exit poll disaster

Chandrababu Naidu is still dead serious about having a go at forming an alternative government, despite projections of a comfortable NDA victory. That's not surprising. Exit polls in the past had a habit of going awfully wrong. To anybody who asks him about it, Naidu gives the ready example of what happened in 2014 when exit polls predicted a victory for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jaganmohan Reddy while, in the end, TDP won. Even before Sunday, Naidu told his party leaders not to trust exit polls.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly for casting vote underlines Kashmir's grim political crisis

Since the new age insurgency struck the imagination of youth in the south Kashmir after the killing of Burhan Wani, more than a dozen mainstream political workers, cutting across the political spectrum, have been killed. Most of these killings have been blamed on separatist militants. The fear had displaced thousands in a clear sign of shrinking space for mainstream politics in Kashmir. Most of these political workers are from south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian which have emerged as the epicentre of the ongoing turmoil in Kashmir.

Three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda leaves behind a mourning paddock but also towering legacy defined by comebacks

Niki Lauda may be no more but he leaves behind a towering legacy. After debuting with March Racing in 1971, he won his first race in 1974 with Ferrari and world titles with the team in 1975 and 1977. Lauda took a three-year break from F1 at the end of 1979 to focus on his commercial interests and follow his passion for aviation. True to his reputation as the king of comebacks, Lauda returned to F1 in 1982 with Mclaren and went on to win a third and final world title in 1984.

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage congestion, flood management

The authorities have stated that the main purpose of dredging the Brahmaputra is to prevent high flows from inundating its banks, which result in floods. Dredging seems to be a superficial answer to the challenge of drainage congestion and managing floods. Proper planning and a detailed study of the basic aspects of this government project are needed. A critical analysis of the data on both sediment input and dredging depth, together with a far better idea of the bed load, is necessary before starting this mega project.

The Big Bang Theory finale: After 12 years, geekdom bids farewell as Sheldon and Amy take home the Nobel

With each passing season, evolving storylines were written for every character and the show, which had kicked off as your run-of-the-mill three camera set-up, live-audience series, became the longest running sitcom in the history of American television. So much so that Stage 25 in the Warner Bros studios in Los Angeles is now officially known as The Big Bang Theory Stage.

