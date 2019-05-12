Firstpost Editor's Picks: BJP's use of Sri Lanka blasts, politics over Alwar gangrape, Avengers: Endgame; today's must-read stories

BJP's use of Sri Lanka suicide blasts to send out anti-terror message, win over Kerala's Christian voters has few takers

The saffron party has sought to don the role of the saviour of Christians in the state by mooting a Christian collective against global terror. The forum being established under the minority wing of the party will be formally launched with a day-long fast and prayer at Mother Teresa Square in Kochi on the 40th day of the massacre on 29 May. The 40th day of death is considered significant by Christians as they believe that the dead begin their heavenly journey on that day, which marks the ascension of Jesus Christ into heaven. State BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai said that the function was being organised in accordance with Christian tradition.

Gangrape of Dalit woman: Silent 'award wapsi' gang no conscience-keepers but political actors battling to maintain relevance

While the breast-beating at loss of influence is understandable, the core charge against Narendra Modi is that he has altered the basic character of the Indian State. He has ostensibly made it angrier, less fair, unequal and has doubled down on class fissures. This is a pet theme of the western press that has neither the time (pun intended) nor inclination to listen to the masses beyond reflecting the views of its Indian liberal brethren. Or maybe it feels democracy is too precious to be left to the masses.

Avengers: Endgame — The emotionally rewarding collective viewing experience that was the MCU finale

Cinema has always been a salve across ages and socio-political upheavals. Endgame proved to be that and much more, while thousands rooted to "avenge the fallen, whatever it takes." The record-breaking box office figures of the film are a mere pointer to the more profound connections formed. This particular enthusiast almost wished she could emulate Thanos' snap to get rid of the numerous pre-bookings which caused a delay in her ticket bookings, only to realise what a bland, bleak world that would be. So bottom line, it's one for all and all for one.

Bhuvan Shome: How Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film ushered in a seismic shift in the Indian film industry

The year Sen and Kaul published their manifesto was a rather interesting juncture in contemporary Indian history. Just a few months before, the Beatles were traversing barefoot in Rishikesh, learning and imbibing Indian spiritualism. But if the Beatles were traversing the Indian topography, searching for their soul, India in itself was being pulled in a thousand directions. Just a year ago, in 1967, in a meeting held in the village of Naxalbari in West Bengal, a young Communist named Charu Mazumdar and his comrades decided to follow the path of armed insurgency against the Indian State, in order to uphold the rights of workers and peasants.

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

High up in the mountains, poetry begins to make sense. Keats’ verses resound in the wild expanse of forestlands; ‘bleak’ ceases to be merely a word — manifesting in the sheet of mist and gusts of cold wind that surround one at this height. ‘Melancholy’ is sitting on a solitary ledge built along a stony road; ‘tranquility’ is a silence broken only by the occasional birdsong.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.