Firstpost Editor's Picks: Atishi pamphlet row, Bengal votes, revisiting Manto's Bombay; today's must-read stories

Atishi-Gambhir row: Outrage over controversial pamphlet displaces concerns about development in East Delhi

Atishi’s campaign, centred on her work in the sector of public education and the demand for statehood, has drawn both sympathy and suspicion from a vote bank more polarised than ever. Her attempts to establish herself as a public servant attempting to rewrite the social contract have been damaged because those who are critical of Kejriwal's brand of political campaigning are now viewing her as just another AAP politician who deploys the victim card.

Bengal votes: Krishnanagar youths struggling to find jobs say local politicos have no answers, view voting as obligation

Aniket Mitra, 29, has a degree in history from Krishnagar Government College, a famous institution older than the Indian Mutiny. He remembered his first job interview just after he completed his master’s degree. There were more than 70 people ahead of him, including those pursuing their PhDs, for a post at a small suburban college. Mitra landed a part-time teaching job. He considers himself lucky.

Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic vie for clay court supremacy before Roland Garros

Roger Federer’s return to clay after three years had been billed as an event unto itself, and the legend didn’t disappoint in Madrid. His thrilling encounters against Gael Monfils and Dominic Thiem had the entire tennis world on the edge of their seats, with the first set against Thiem being widely hailed as a masterclass in how to play tennis on your own terms. The message is clear: Federer is going to play on clay like it is grass, shortening the points with quick strikes and attacking the net with gusto. And based on his Madrid showing, he might even have some success with that strategy.

Revisiting Manto's Bombay, in words and pictures

Saadat Hasan Manto, the renowned yet controversial Urdu writer, spent considerable time in Bombay — a city that featured almost like a character in many of his stories and essays. From living in a chawl in his early days, old Irani cafes, cosmopolitan neighbourhoods to goons on the streets, prostitutes and most importantly ordinary men and women — Manto’s depiction of Bombay bore much of his spirit too.

Student of the Year 2: Punit Malhotra on working with Tiger Shroff, and directing Will Smith's cameo

Punit Malhotra, director of Student Of The Year 2, has assisted on some of the biggest Bollywood hits such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho doesn’t want to let down his mentor Karan Johar. He admitted that he was in a bad place after his last film flopped, but believes in re-evaluation and correction. He also talked about his experience directing Tiger Shroff and the two newbies, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

