Firstpost Editor's Picks: Arun Jaitley opts out of Modi cabinet, why Chelsea needs Europa League title, Salman Khan's rant; today's top stories

Europa League final: Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea seek European trophy to salvage season before summer of uncertainties

Chelsea are a club in turmoil as they prepare themselves for the final match of the season: a European title-deciding match against London rivals Arsenal. The club have been banned from making any new signings in the upcoming transfer windows after allegedly breaking the rules while signing young players. Their star player, Eden Hazard, is on the verge of his dream move to Real Madrid. And its Italian manager Maurizio Sarri, despite a positive start to his tenure, has failed to please the Chelsea fans who now want their hero Frank Lampard to take over.

Arun Jaitley will not be part of new Narendra Modi govt: BJP may consider Amit Shah or Piyush Goyal for FM post

A day before the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for the second consecutive term, his friend, trusted colleague and current finance minister Arun Jaitley made it official that due to serious health reasons he will not be part of next government at the Centre. In a letter to Modi, Jaitley thanked the prime minister-elect and the party for giving him important responsibilities in the government, in Parliament and in the organisation since the time of Vajpayee government.

Narendra Modi 2.0: How Congress-led economic liberalisation, birth of social media contributed to its fall and BJP's rise

Very often, the seeds of political change that may transform the destiny of a nation are sown by forces outside its control. In India’s case, two epochal developments acted as catalysts of this churn. One was the economic liberalisation in 1991 that unleashed India’s exponential growth in decades to come and gave rise to a new, aspirational middle class. Two, the birth of social media that empowered this middle class and gave them a voice that transformed the “silent majority” into a vocal majority. Thus began the end of Congress.

Salman Khan's rants over Priyanka Chopra quitting Bharat are typical of Bollywood's toxic male entitlement

Apart from the ludicrous doubtfulness of any movie with Salman Khan being the “biggest role” of any actress’ life (even he can’t be that delusional, can he?), Salman's rants on Priyanka Chopra is the perfect example of everything that is wrong with Bollywood: actors still consumed with the belief that the film is “theirs” really, and any actress who gets to simper and preen around them should be appropriately grateful for the honour.

Jet Airways revival: Asking banks to write off Rs 8,500-cr outstanding is unfairness at its worst

Be it Etihad Airways or the Hindujas or both teaming up and suitors before them, their common, almost reflex refrain, has been State Bank of India (SBI) and its consortium should take the densest haircut possible — nearly 100 percent write-off of the whopping Rs 8,500 crore and growing dues to them by Jet Airways. Would they have taken such liberties with bonds subscribed by the US and European investors? It is only on winding up that banks can be expected to philosophically resign to losing their shirt. But when a company is a going concern still, with only promoters changing, it is the cruelest cut to creditors to expect them to indulge in self-abnegation.