Firstpost Editor's Picks: Article 370 revoked, SC hears Ayodhya case, '90s stars as villains; today's must-read stories

Modi, Shah busted India's biggest political myth by revoking Article 370, dealt death blow to conflict profiteers

The power-sharing arrangement between Kashmir’s elite dynasties and Congress kept the politics of Kashmir centred on the Valley giving disproportionate influence to the restive area that occupied just 32 percent of the state’s land and gave little or no political representation to the Dogras, the nomadic Bakarwals or the Gujjars and the Pahadis. The Valley’s hegemony may finally end with the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies as envisaged in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday and the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Ayodhya case in Supreme Court: Nirmohi Akhara says no Muslim entered Ram temple since 1934; CJI says prove temple's existence

Day one of Supreme Court hearing the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya concluded with petitioner Nirmohi Akhara telling the apex court bench that no Muslim was allowed inside the temple since 1934 and sought the control and management of the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land. The Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties to the case, presented its case before the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi-led Constitutional bench and said that the structure has been in its exclusive possession and is seeking "ownership becase of possession".

Through niggles and heartbreaks, Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's success a giant step for doubles badminton

Remember the state Indian singles was in before Saina Nehwal won her first Superseries title in Indonesia in 2009? Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's win could immensely boost the image of doubles badminton, which is often a victim of a step-motherly treatment. With the World Championships around the corner, Shetty and Rankireddy have moved on from the one-dimensional approach of the usual frontcourt-backcourt routine to swift rotational gameplay. The current men's doubles circuit is full of flashy, wristy and energetic duos, and with a major title under his belt, a confident Shetty envisions a fresh leap of faith.

Discourse around Zomato controversy fails to acknowledge role of caste in dictating our experiences with food

The Zomato controversy turns weary if it is reduced to yet another story brimming with stale clichés of communal cleavage or pious exemplars of communal harmony. What should get far more of our attention is the fact that unless liberal discourse fails to disaggregate humanistic categories such as man-woman, Hindu-Muslim, vegetarian-nonvegetarian, rich-poor, among others, not least through the lens of caste inequity, the ground beneath our feet would inexorably shift towards a terrain downright dictated by Brahminical interests.

Sanjay Dutt in KGF: Chapter 2, Suniel Shetty in Pehelwan: Why South is casting '90s stars as villains

Suniel Shetty plays a pivotal role in Sudeep's Pehlwaan, and Sanjay Dutt is the villain in KGF: Chapter 2. Besides, Abhay Deol plays Sivakarthikeyan's antagonist in Hero. But why are filmmakers and producers from the South keen on roping these actors (mostly as antagonists), and not someone within their industry, which is the usual norm (more feasible in terms of remuneration)? A producer, on condition of anonymity, says, “These days, casting a villain is a crucial decision in any film. Some of the yesteryear regional heroes charge higher than these popular ‘90s stars."