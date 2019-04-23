Firstpost Editor's Picks: AAP's incoherent strategy, CJI harassment allegations, Shah Rukh Khan's break; today's must-read stories

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress likely to cost AAP dear in Lok Sabha polls

AAP made some clear mistakes in its strategy for the Lok Sabha polls. First and foremost, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal realised the irrelevance of the party that scored 67/70 (in the Assembly polls) in a national election and inserted full statehood into the campaign a little too late in the day. The second big strategic mistake is the lack of a unified campaign. There's no one slogan or theme that runs across all its seven contenders. The third error is that Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi and Guggan Singh from North West Delhi don't represent AAP's education-healthcare-anti corruption ethos.

CJI sexual harassment allegations: While safeguarding judicial independence, Supreme Court must also defend principles of natural justice

While lawyer Utsav Bains has been issued a notice to be present in court and prove his claims, what will also be closely watched is how the complainant in the case — who has also sent the affidavit to number of judges of the Supreme Court — is given a chance to prove her side of the story. It will also be important to see what role the Supreme Court's Internal Complaints Committee will play in this regard.

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor's gold medal is an ode to his consistency, but he's still work in progress

The consistent road that Tajinderpal Singh Toor has taken is rare among athletes of his ilk. Frustratingly for his coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon, his bid to impress upon Tajinderpal Singh Toor to not rush through his routine was lost in transit. “His technique is not perfect yet. He was perhaps too wound up in the throwing circle and rushing through. His right hand was pulling away too fast and causing some imbalance and reducing the power needed,” he said.

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of banks; next round of NPA shocker in the making?

The problem for banks from the KCC loans could arise sooner than later when the continuous rolling over of the loans comes to an end for some reason. Farm sector is already a big pain for the banking sector, mainly, the state-run banks on account of the high NPAs, politically sensitive nature of such lending and back-to- back farm loan waivers announced by political parties. If not checked, the KCC could prove to be the next big source of a major NPA shocker for the Indian banks.

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his next film — why this may serve him well

As the industry caters to shorter attention spans, Shah Rukh Khan must invoke the same energy that made his romance warm our souls. He must then invest it in newfound areas of audience interest in order to make them take a break from their fast-paced lives. As he spelt out at the CCFA, "With the advent of homegrown critics sprouting all over, film critique (sic) is becoming an endangered species. Please don't let it perish to be replaced by a consumer service."

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.