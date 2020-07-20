Firstpost Conversations | Getting Women into Leadership Roles

A 100 years since women attained the right to vote, why is gender equality still a fight?

In conversation with 3 successful and outspoken women, Rupali takes a look at why so few women find their voice at the top. For a generation beyond the Industrial Revolution and even AI, why do women still struggle for a seat at the table?

Bringing their expertise to the conversation are Priyanka Chaturvedi, Deputy Leader- Shiv Sena, Sangeeta Mall, Executive Committee Member with FICCI Flo and Shubha Srinivasan, Director - Social Impact, Deloitte and an avid researcher into gender inequality.

Right from hiring to the time of promotions, the inequality at workplaces is a stark reminder of how there is to go. Currently, only 7.5% of India's billionaires are women. The government's largely inactive approach to the matter is evident in the lack of women representation in the Parliament, state assemblies, or even corporates.

For women at the top, why is sighting another female in the room so rare? What does it take for a woman to get her professional due? Learn all about the need to discuss gender parity in the COVID 19 ecosystem.