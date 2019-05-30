Firstpost Campaign Trails: To Varanasi & Ghazipur

A never-before initiative in Indian journalism. Firstpost took 8 of its readers to play the role of journalists in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Sinha’s Varanasi and Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, in early May. Over the next 4 days and 3 nights, these 8 readers, or whom we call Tournalists, reporters from the epicentre of Hindi heartland politics. They put names to places that they have mostly read but seldom visited. Here's their exhilarating experience in their own words.