First-year MBBS students of UP university forced to shave heads, 'bow in reverence' and salute seniors

India Asian News International Aug 21, 2019 13:19:40 IST

Etawah: In a disparaging act of ragging, first-year MBBS students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai, in Etawah were allegedly forced to tonsure their heads by their seniors and "bow in reverence" to them.

Junior students of UP University of Medical Sciences. ANI

In a video of the incident that has gone viral on the Internet, the first-year students are seen moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

Vice-Chancellor, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Dr Raj Kumar reacting to the incident said, "We keep a strict vigil on such activities and we have a separate dean social welfare for students.

"Further, we have an anti-ragging committee to deal with complaints. We also have a special squad which visits every place in University to keep a check over ragging. The students can complain to the anti-ragging committee or even to their wardens."

The Vice-Chancellor assured that the cognizance will be taken into the incident and strong action initiated against those involved.

"Strong action will be taken against those involved. We have suspended students earlier also. I want to assure juniors that they need not worry," he said.

