Voting for the bypolls to the seven assembly seats of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am.

This is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc’s newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Voting for bypolls is being held for Kerala’s Puthupally, Dhupguri seat in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Dumri in Jharkhand and Uttarkhand’s Bageshwar, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

The Election Commission will release the results of bypolls 8 September.

Bypolls in five states were necessitated due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the two other MLAs resigned from their posts. In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, Dara Singh Chauhan’s reelection as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA necessitated bypolls.

Chauhan joined the BJP after leaving the SP. The BJP has filed Chauhan against SP’s Sudhakar Singh for the Ghose byelections.

VIDEO | Voting for the Ghosi assembly bypoll, the first electoral showdown in Uttar Pradesh after the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc, is underway. Visuals from Booth no. 34. pic.twitter.com/h39dOkqfLb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

Bye-election in Tripura’s Dhanpur was necessitated after the BJP’s Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat, leaving the assembly vacant. Bhoumik’s brother Bindu Debnath will be fighting for the BJP against Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur for the bypolls.

#WATCH | Tripura: Voting in Dhanpur Assembly elections underway; visuals from Jharajala Senior Basic School, ADC Village. pic.twitter.com/ThR4B568rP — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

The BJP and CPI (M) will contest against each other in Tripura’s Boxanagar seat, which fell vacant after the death of CPI (MK) MLA Samsul Haque.

VIDEO | Voting for the by-elections to Boxanagar assembly seat in Tripura’s Sepahijala district is underway, amid heavy deployment of security personnel. pic.twitter.com/pfAyy9dFpj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

In Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar seat, the battle will be between the SP, Congress, and BJP against each other. A bye-election in Bageshwar was prompted by the death of BJP MLA Chandan Ram Dass.

VIDEO | Voting underway for the bypoll to the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das in April. He had won the seat in four consecutive polls since 2007. pic.twitter.com/VOP2fO9cGw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

Congress veteran Oomen Chandy’s death necessitated the bypolls in Kerala’s Puthupally seat. Congress has fielded Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oomen, while the ruling party CPI (M) has fielded Jaick C. Thomas from this constituency.

VIDEO | Voting for the by-election in the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kottayam district began briskly with men, women and youngsters lining up early at booths that opened for polling at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/OJa3lqqXh4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

#WATCH | Kerala: Voting for Puthupally Assembly by-polls underway (Visuals from Booth No. 10) pic.twitter.com/nQpNI0WlE3 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

A bypoll in Jharkhand’s Dumri was necessitated after the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Jagarnath Mahto. JMM has filed Mahto’s wife, Bebi Devi, who is representing the India bloc, against NDA’s Yashoda Devu and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Abdul Rizvi.

#WATCH | Jharkhand Minister and Dumri by-poll candidate Baby Devi says “I have full support from the people here. I have cast my vote. Anything can only be said after 8th September, when the results are announced…” pic.twitter.com/F2jc9QgxDv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

VIDEO | Polling for the by-election to Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand underway amid tight security arrangements. The voting is is scheduled to continue till 5 pm. pic.twitter.com/uI3f1QiQB5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

In West Bengal’s Dhupguri, the bye-election was necessary after the death of the BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray. Tapas Ray from the BJP is contesting against Nirma Chandra Roy and CPI (M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy.

VIDEO | Voting for the by-election to Dhupguri assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district underway amid elaborate security arrangements. Visuals from a polling booth in Dhupguri. pic.twitter.com/CtmOnKK9wm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 5, 2023

