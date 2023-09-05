India

First litmus test for I.N.D.I.A bloc as voting underway for bypolls in 6 states for 7 assembly seats

Notably, this is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

FP Staff Last Updated:September 05, 2023 09:32:44 IST
First litmus test for I.N.D.I.A bloc as voting underway for bypolls in 6 states for 7 assembly seats

Representational image. PTI

Voting for the bypolls to the seven assembly seats of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am.

This is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc’s newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Voting for bypolls is being held for Kerala’s Puthupally, Dhupguri seat in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, Dumri in Jharkhand and Uttarkhand’s Bageshwar, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura.

Related Articles

Logo

Logo of INDIA bloc to be unveiled on August 31, confirms Nana Patole

Logo

AAP says Kejriwal for PM: Congress leaves Delhi CM out of I.N.D.I.A. bloc poster led by Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission will release the results of bypolls 8 September.

Bypolls in five states were necessitated due to the deaths of the sitting MLAs, while the two other MLAs resigned from their posts. In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, Dara Singh Chauhan’s reelection as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA necessitated bypolls.

Chauhan joined the BJP after leaving the SP. The BJP has filed Chauhan against SP’s Sudhakar Singh for the Ghose byelections.

Bye-election in Tripura’s Dhanpur was necessitated after the BJP’s Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat, leaving the assembly vacant. Bhoumik’s brother Bindu Debnath will be fighting for the BJP against Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur for the bypolls.

The BJP and CPI (M) will contest against each other in Tripura’s Boxanagar seat, which fell vacant after the death of CPI (MK) MLA Samsul Haque.

In Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar seat, the battle will be between the SP, Congress, and BJP against each other. A bye-election in Bageshwar was prompted by the death of BJP MLA Chandan Ram Dass.

Congress veteran Oomen Chandy’s death necessitated the bypolls in Kerala’s Puthupally seat. Congress has fielded Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oomen, while the ruling party CPI (M) has fielded Jaick C. Thomas from this constituency.

A bypoll in Jharkhand’s Dumri was necessitated after the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Jagarnath Mahto. JMM has filed Mahto’s wife, Bebi Devi, who is representing the India bloc, against NDA’s Yashoda Devu and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Abdul Rizvi.

In West Bengal’s Dhupguri, the bye-election was necessary after the death of the BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray. Tapas Ray from the BJP is contesting against Nirma Chandra Roy and CPI (M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy.

With inputs from ANI

Published on: September 05, 2023 09:31:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

How the 7 bypolls in 6 states is a test for the INDIA bloc before 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Politics

How the 7 bypolls in 6 states is a test for the INDIA bloc before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The bypolls – Ghosi in UP, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Puthuppally in Kerala, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dumri in Jharkhand and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura – are significant for the INDIA bloc. The results will reveal if they have a shot against the BJP and prove if they are a viable option

Logo, new members, seat-sharing: What's on the cards as INDIA bloc meets in Mumbai?
Politics

Logo, new members, seat-sharing: What's on the cards as INDIA bloc meets in Mumbai?

Leaders of 27 parties, comprising the Opposition grouping of INDIA, will gather in Mumbai for a two-day conclave. They will discuss strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and iron out differences among them. They are also likely to form a panel to finalise seat-sharing and release a logo

UP: Stage set for first I.N.D.I.A Alliance-BJP clash in Ghosi bypoll on Sept 5
India

UP: Stage set for first I.N.D.I.A Alliance-BJP clash in Ghosi bypoll on Sept 5

Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) members such as the Congress, the CPI(M), the CPI and the RLD have extended support to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sudhakar Singh, who has been fielded against BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan.