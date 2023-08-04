India

First installment of Rs 10,000 each transferred to 112 Sahara beneficiaries, says Amit Shah

'Today, the first instalment of Rs 10,000 each has been transferred to 112 beneficiaries. Till now, 18 lakh people have registered on the portal,' said Shah

FP Staff Last Updated:August 04, 2023 12:28:44 IST
First installment of Rs 10,000 each transferred to 112 Sahara beneficiaries, says Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah. ANI

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Friday transferred first installment of Rs 10,000 each to 112 beneficiaries of the four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group through the Sahara Refund Portal in Delhi.

Related Articles

Govt

Govt tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah says 'opposition politically motivated'

Govt

Amit Shah launches scathing attack on AAP, chides Arvind Kejriwal for bungalow

“Today, the first instalment of Rs 10,000 each has been transferred to 112 beneficiaries. Till now, 18 lakh people have registered on the portal,” said Shah.

Shah had launched the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)-Sahara Refund Portal last month, on which depositors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group could submit their claims to get their money back.

In its order on 29 March, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed that Rs 5,000 crore be transferred out of the “Sahara-SEBI Refund Account” to the CRCS for disbursement against the legitimate dues of genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

The process of disbursement is being supervised and monitored by Justice R Subhash Reddy, former judge of the Supreme Court.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 04, 2023 12:18:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

Heavy rains, poor road, no lights: How rescue ops in Raigad during landslide were delayed
Explainers

Heavy rains, poor road, no lights: How rescue ops in Raigad during landslide were delayed

A landslide was reported at Irshalwadi, a tribal hamlet in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Raigad on Wednesday night, affecting 48 families. However, the rescue operation was delayed for three-four hours due to serious challenges like heavy rains, no proper road and pitch darkness

J&K: How Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 and deftly managed the fallout
India

J&K: How Amit Shah abrogated Article 370 and deftly managed the fallout

Four years ago, the Narendra Modi-led Centre abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. For this task, Home Minister Amit Shah did his homework brilliantly. He was not only able to push the proposals through Parliament but also ensured no misadventure took place

Opposition has formed alliance, but Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority: Amit Shah
India

Opposition has formed alliance, but Narendra Modi will become PM again with full majority: Amit Shah

Amit Shah was addressing in Lok Sabha as the House took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Thursday