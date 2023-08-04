First installment of Rs 10,000 each transferred to 112 Sahara beneficiaries, says Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Friday transferred first installment of Rs 10,000 each to 112 beneficiaries of the four cooperative societies of the Sahara Group through the Sahara Refund Portal in Delhi.

#WATCH | Today, the first instalment of Rs 10,000 each has been transferred to 112 beneficiaries. Till now, 18 lakh people have registered on the portal, says Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/aZIpwds5NI — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

“Today, the first instalment of Rs 10,000 each has been transferred to 112 beneficiaries. Till now, 18 lakh people have registered on the portal,” said Shah.

Shah had launched the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)-Sahara Refund Portal last month, on which depositors of four cooperative societies of Sahara Group could submit their claims to get their money back.

In its order on 29 March, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed that Rs 5,000 crore be transferred out of the “Sahara-SEBI Refund Account” to the CRCS for disbursement against the legitimate dues of genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

The process of disbursement is being supervised and monitored by Justice R Subhash Reddy, former judge of the Supreme Court.

