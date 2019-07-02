First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Not long after the largest election in the history of democracy, a noted environmental lawyer in Jammu & Kashmir had launched the state's – and India's – first "Green Party", called the Green Party of Jammu and Kashmir.

The founder Nadeem Qadri declared that the Party will work for the safety of environment, forests, wildlife and water bodies of the state, according to Images News Network of Kashmir.

“My party will make sure that the charming beauty and magnificent climate of the valley remains a priority. On the death anniversary of my grandfather I announce the start of Green Party of Jammu and Kashmir which would carry forward his legacy of philanthropy and safety of environment, forest and wildlife,” Qadri said according to the INN report.

Jammu & Kashmir and the valley of Kashmir has seen huge turbulence from environmental threats of late, in his observation.

"Our forests have been destroyed, Dal Lake is polluted, Jhelum runs with poison, Wular Lake is dying, Hangul, our state animal along with other wildlife species is running out of life and the entire pristine tourist destinations are on a brink of extinction. All of them exhibit the failures of successive regimes in the valley,” Qadri said in a Facebook post announcing the new Party. He added that political will to preserve nature and be considerate of the environment should be important in political agendas.

Qadri's grandfather, Peerzada Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, was reportedly among the most prominent voices in the Jammu & Kashmir political, social and religious arena.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.