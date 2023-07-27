Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday claimed that the Congress, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties before moving the no-confidence motion and said that the rivals should first build confidence among themselves and then talk about people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that PM Modi had predicted that the Opposition will move no-confidence motion against the government in 2023 once again.

“PM Modi had said that they (Opposition) can bring no-confidence motion in 2023 once again. They have come prepared. But there is a little divide there. Congress party, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties. First, there should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other. After that, they can talk about people’s confidence in PM Modi,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

He said that just like people showed confidence in PM Modi in 2014 and 2019, they will again show the same confidence in 2024.

“Moving no-confidence motion and wearing black clothes will serve no purpose..,” the Union Minister added.

Meanwhile, dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, MPs belonging to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday to finalise their strategy in both Houses of Parliament.

Sources said the opposition leaders will not allow any business to be taken up in Lok Sabha after a no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition MPs have pointed out that ideally the no-confidence motion should be discussed before any other business is taken up.

They wore black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement in both Houses on the violence-racked northeastern state.

The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day over the issue.

A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the Opposition alliance was admitted by Birla on Wednesday.

Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

With inputs from agencies