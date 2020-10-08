India

'Firebrand socialist' Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74: President, PM, politicos of all stripes pay tribute

Announcing Paswan's death, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi, 'Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa'

FP Staff October 08, 2020 23:05:04 IST
'Firebrand socialist' Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74: President, PM, politicos of all stripes pay tribute

Politicians from across party lines and various prominent personalities on Thursday condoled the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, remembering his over five-decade career in politics.

Paswan, 74, recently underwent heart surgery before passing away on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a void in the nation that will perhaps never be filled.

The prime minister said, "I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled."

"Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," he said.

Hailing the Lok Janshakti Party patron for his rise in politics through hard work and determination, Modi said as a young leader, Paswan resisted "tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency".

"He was an outstanding parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas," Modi said.

President Ram Nath said the nation has lost a visionary leader in the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

"A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters, Kovind said in another tweet.

Announcing Paswan's death, his son Chirag tweeted in Hindi, "Papa...you are not in this world today but I know no matter where you are, you will always be with me. Miss you papa."

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav paid his condolences to Paswan's son Chirag who has been heading the Lok Janshakti Party since November 2019.

Other prominent leaders from Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, who had all at some point been associated with the Dalit leader, also expressed grief at his death.

Chief ministers of Assam, Kerala and Rajasthan also took to Twitter to pay tribute:

N Chandrababu Naidu, leader of the Telegu Desam Party, a former NDA ally, also expressed grief at Paswan's demise.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that Paswan was someone who had left his mark on the Indian politics and will be remembered for his contributions.

Paswan had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital a few days ago.

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders.

He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Updated Date: October 08, 2020 23:05:21 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bihar polls: JD(U) names 115 candidates; Chandrika Roy contests from Parsa, ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey loses out
Politics

Bihar polls: JD(U) names 115 candidates; Chandrika Roy contests from Parsa, ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey loses out

Pandey, who had hit the national headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, may yet ontes the Valmiki Nagar LS bypolls or get a berth in the legislative council

Bihar polls: BJP backs Nitish Kumar, rebuffs LJP; shooter Shreyasi Singh in first list of 27 candidates
Politics

Bihar polls: BJP backs Nitish Kumar, rebuffs LJP; shooter Shreyasi Singh in first list of 27 candidates

Of the 243 seats in Bihar Assembly, the JD(U) has got 122 seats of which it will give seven seats to HAM, whereas the BJP will contest in 121 seats, and is in discussion with VIP for a seat-sharing arrangement within its quota

BJP proclaims Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM face, but anti-incumbency and LJP could disrupt JD(U)'s plans
Politics

BJP proclaims Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM face, but anti-incumbency and LJP could disrupt JD(U)'s plans

Here are some of the possible scenarios that the Bihar chief minister may find himself dealing with in the future