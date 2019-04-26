Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Fire on board INS Vikramaditya kills Indian Naval officer: Accident took place when aircraft carrier was entering Karwar harbour

India FP Staff Apr 26, 2019 18:55:05 IST

An Indian Navy officer died on Friday in a fire that was reported on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The officer who lost his life has been identified as Lt Cdr DS Chauhan.

Fire on board INS Vikramaditya kills Indian Naval officer: Accident took place when aircraft carrier was entering Karwar harbour

Lt Cdr DS Chauhan, who died in the fire. ANI

The fire was reported on board INS Vikramaditya when it was entering the harbour in Karwar in Karnataka.

An official release said, "Whilst the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered loss of consciousness owing to the smoke and fumes during the firefighting efforts. He was immediately evacuated to the Naval Hospital at Karwar, INHS Patanjali for medical attention. However, the officer could not be revived.

Authorities have constituted a board of inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

In 2014, former navy chief Admiral DK Joshi had resigned from his post after a string of operational incidents. In 2013, a dockside blast in Mumbai had killed all 18 aboard a submarine, raising concerns over India's ageing fleet and crew training.

With inputs from agencies

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 18:55:05 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement