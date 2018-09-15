Fire at Hotel Pamposh in Srinagar leaves eight injured; operations still on to douse flames

A massive fire erupted at a local hotel in Srinagar on Saturday. Operations to douse the flames continued well into the afternoon, hours after the blaze broke out at Hotel Pamposh near Regal Chowk in the heart of the Jammu and Kashmir capital. While no loss of life has been reported, eight people sustained minor injuries.

Around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and all the people have been evacuated, News18 quoted the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar as saying. He also said that a member of the fire services was injured while dousing the fire and has been sent to a hospital.

Another police official told PTI that the fire started in the attic of the six-storey building and spread fast. The building houses offices of several news channels.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

