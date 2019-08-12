Fire breaks out on OSV Coastal Jaguar off Visakhapatnam coast; ICGS Rani Rashmoni redirected to rescue 29-member crew

An Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar reported a loud explosion off the coast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, The Tribue reported. According to initial reports, 28 members of the 29-member crew have been rescued. One member is still missing, preliminary reports said.

Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar reported a loud explosion off the coast of Vishakapatnam Andhra Pradesh. 28 of the 29 crew saved. @IndiaCoastGuard Vessel ICGS Rani Rashmoni coordinating. @thetribunechd @AndhraPradeshCM @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/Ldiz0WOQOH — Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) August 12, 2019

According to TV reports, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Rani Rashmoni, which was the fifth and the last of the Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) series constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and commissioned at Visakhapatnam in June last year, was re-directed for rescue operation.

According to several reports on social media, a loud explosion was heard which was "followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel". Reports added that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.