Fire breaks out on ground floor of godown in north Delhi's Mori Gate; one killed, another injured

New Delhi: A man was killed and another injured after a fire broke out at a godown in north Delhi's Mori Gate, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rajender (40) and the injured was identified as Yogesh (24), they said.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday night. A call about the fire was received at 8:50 pm. Immediately, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 10 pm, said a Delhi Fire Service official.

A fire broke out on the ground floor of the godown where the victims were engaged in welding work, said Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north). The godown houses automobile spare parts.

Both the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Rajendra succumbed to injuries while Yogesh is being treated for burn injuries and is currently under observation, she said. The owner of godown, Yogesh, has been arrested in connection with the incident and a case has been lodged. Further investigation is underway.