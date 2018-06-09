Fire breaks out in Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area; two injured after portion of building collapses

A massive fire broke out inside Patel Chambers in Mumbai's Fort area early on Saturday, reports said. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to News18, two firefighters got injured after a portion of the building collapsed. More than 18 fire tenders have been rushed to spot to bring the blaze under control, it added.

The fire was initially categorised as Level-3, but later became level-4, ANI said. The exact cause of the fire is not known yet and operations are underway, it reported.

This is the second major fire in South Mumbai in the last 10 days. On 1 June, a fire broke out in the Income Tax office in South Mumbai on Friday, but no casualties were reported. The blaze started on the third floor of the Income Tax office located in the multi-storeyed Scindia House.

Five fire engines, four water tankers along with fire brigade personnel were rushed to the site to douse the flames. The fire department had said that it received a report of fire erupting on the third floor of the ground plus six-storeyed building. No casualties were reported in the incident.