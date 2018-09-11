You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri; no casualty reported but fireman receives burns

India Press Trust of India Sep 11, 2018 16:22:25 IST

Mumbai: A fire broke out Tuesday in a commercial building in suburban Andheri, an official said. A fire personnel received burn injuries while trying to douse the flames, he said.

Smoke comes out of the Andheri building. ANI

Smoke comes out of the commercial building in Andheri. ANI

The blaze erupted around 10 am on the second floor of the seven-storey building at the Madhur Industrial Estate in Andheri, a fire brigade official said. "The fire was confined to the electric wiring and office furniture of a medical store situated on the building's second floor," the official said. Eight fire fighting engines, a water tanker and five ambulances were rushed to the spot, he said.

A fire official received burn injuries on his hands and was taken to the Cooper Hospital for treatment, he said. "No office-goer was injured in the mishap," the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.


Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 16:22 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores