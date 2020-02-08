You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Fire breaks out in 21-storey building in Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road; six fire engines at spot, no casualties reported

India Press Trust of India Feb 08, 2020 12:52:32 IST

  • Fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning

  • Blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road

  • At least six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations are trying to douse the flames

Thane: A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

The blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

At least six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations are trying to douse the flames, he said.

"No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained," Kadam said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 12:52:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores