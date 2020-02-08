Fire breaks out in 21-storey building in Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road; six fire engines at spot, no casualties reported

Thane: A fire broke out in a 21-storey building at Seawoods in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning, an official said.

Navi Mumbai: Fire fighting operation underway at high-rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods. #Maharashtra https://t.co/F4hAHKWJY0 pic.twitter.com/bKpCPlzMQD — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

The blaze broke out at 6.30 am on the 20th floor and spread to the top floor of the high-rise located on Palm Beach Road, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

At least six fire engines from Nerul, CBD Belapur and Vashi fire stations are trying to douse the flames, he said.

"No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained," Kadam said.

