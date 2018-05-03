Fire breaks out at Todi Mill Compound in Mumbai's Lower Parel area; no casualty reported

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a commercial complex in the Todi Mill Compound in Lower Parel area on Thursday, a fire brigade official said. No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap.

The premises in central Mumbai primarily houses offices and eateries and is located opposite to the Kamala Mills Compound, where 14 people were killed in a deadly blaze on 28 December last year.

The fire brigade control room received a call about the blaze erupting from some commercial structures in the Todi Mill Compound at 11.04 am, the official said.

Four firefighting engines were immediately pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

"The fire was controlled and extinguished within an hour and no one was injured in the incident," he said.

The exact cause of the fire and loss of property will be ascertained after a thorough investigation into the incident, the official said.

The Mumbai police also rushed its personnel to help in dousing the flames.

"Yes a fire broke out at Todi Mills. Fire brigade, as well as @MumbaiPolice staff, is on the spot. No casualties reported so far," the Mumbai police said in a tweet.

On 19 January this year, a fire had broken out in the dilapidated Navrang studio—which was shut years ago—in the Todi Mill Compound, though no one was injured in the mishap.

After the Kamala Mills Compound fire last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the fire brigade department had taken several measures, including removal of encroachments from the industrial and commercial areas across the city.