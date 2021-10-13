Fire breaks out at residential society in Mumbai's Kurla area, at least 20 bikes gutted
No casualties have been reported in the blaze, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday
At least 20 motorbikes have been gutted in a major fire that broke out in front of a building in Mumbai's central suburb of Kurla.
The blaze took place in a residential society in the early hours of Wednesday in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, as per ANI reports.
Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in around 20 motorcycles parked at a residential society in Nehru Nagar, Kurla earlier this morning. All the motorcycles were gutted in the fire that was later doused by the fire department's personnel. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bGBXV2rkzE
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021
No casualties have been reported as of yet.
Soon after getting information, the fire brigade rushed in and doused the flames.
Authorities are now trying to ascertain the cause of the blaze.
As per an IndiaToday report, residents of the building said they suspected that the fire was caused by someone intentionally or a cigarette butt was the cause of the fire.
With inputs from agencies
