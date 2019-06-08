Fire breaks out at private school in Faridabad; three people, including two children, killed

Faridabad: Three people, including two children, died after a fire broke out at a private school and a cloth godown located under it in Dabua Colony of Faridabad on Saturday. The incident took place at the institute called AND Convent School.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Fire tenders are present here. The situation is now under control. We will ascertain the cause of the fire," a police official present at the spot said.

This comes weeks after a blaze ripped through a coaching centre located in Gujarat's Surat and killed 20 people, mostly students, and injured many others.

